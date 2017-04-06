Sources: Coach, Retired Hockey Player Overdoses At Pittsburgh Rehab Shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former NHL player and minor league coach has been found dead in a rehabilitation facility for men in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Dave Gove, 38, a retired hockey player and recent minor league hockey head coach with the Wheeling Nailers, was found dead Wednesday afternoon at Bethlehem Haven.

Multiple sources told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti that there were stamp bags of heroin near Gove’s body, and every indication was that he died of a drug overdose.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Gove’s death late Thursday night, but provided no additional details.

A source told KDKA that Gove had been staying at Bethlehem Haven, “trying to get his life back together again.”

One man who recently became acquainted with Gove in Pittsburgh, described him as “a nice guy, very friendly and down to earth.”

Gove was head coach of the Wheeling Nailers last year for several months, but took a leave of absence in April without explanation.

Gove played on the Carolina Hurricanes when they won the Stanley Cup in 2006. He played only a couple of games during the Hurricanes’ season.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ minor league team in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton eight years ago.

The current head coach of the Wheeling Nailers tells KDKA that he expects the Penguins and Nailers to be making statements on Gove’s death on Friday.