Early Morning Crash Shuts Down Part Of Route 28

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 28 early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes in the Troy Hill section of Pittsburgh. One car was pushed up against the barrier that divides the northbound and southbound lanes.
The crash closed both southbound lanes on Route 28. PennDOT said the 31st Street Bridge was also closed. All southbound traffic was being detoured onto the 40th Street Bridge. There was also a northbound lane restriction on Route 28 near the crash scene.
At least two patients were transported to Allegheny General Hospital. They were reported to be in critical condition.