Man Fatally Shot In Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in Shadyside.
Pittsburgh Police officials say it happened just after 8:50 p.m. on Swope Street near the East Busway and the corner of Shady and Ellsworth Avenues.
“He was shot while he was on the street and we’re investigating everything else from there,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene
There’s no suspect description at this time.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
