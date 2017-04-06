Penguins Set To Open Playoffs Against Blue Jackets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The matchup was set Wednesday night, after the Washington Capitals clinched home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers. It’s the Capitals’ third Presidents’ Trophy in the past eight seasons.
For the Penguins and Blue Jackets, this will be a rematch of their first round playoff series in 2014. The Pens prevailed in six games.
The Penguins still have some work to do to secure home-ice advantage in the first round. The Pens lead the Blue Jackets by three points in the Metropolitan Division standings. Each team has three games remaining. Tuesday night, the Pens defeated Columbus, 4-1.
The playoffs begin April 12.
