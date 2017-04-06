WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Quadruplet Brothers Accepted At Ivy League Universities

April 6, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Cincinnati

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – Quadruplet brothers in Ohio have all been accepted at some of the nation’s top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard.

The Wade brothers of the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township say they have been notified in recent days of acceptances from a number of notable schools. Lakota East High School principal Suzanna Davis tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that the four seniors epitomize academic focus but are well-rounded, “great young men” with individual personalities.

Aaron, Nick, Nigel and Zachary haven’t made their decisions, though Aaron likes Stanford University and his three brothers are leaning toward Yale. Financial aid offers likely will play an important role.

Their mother, Kim Wade, is a junior school principal in the Lakota district, and their father, Darrin Wade, works at General Electric Co.

