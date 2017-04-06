WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Store Apologizes For Hitler Image In Kids’ Coloring Books

April 6, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Kruidvat

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – A chain of Dutch stores has apologized after inadvertently selling children’s coloring books featuring an image of Adolf Hitler.

The Kruidvat chain of drugstores posted a statement on its website saying the coloring books, which went on sale this week, were immediately pulled from shelves after the discovery of an “inappropriate image.”

The image shows Hitler giving a Nazi salute. On his left arm is a red band with a swastika.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Without directly referring to Hitler, the company says it is investigating how the image got into the books “despite various checks of the content.”

Kruidvat declined further comment Thursday. It was not clear how many of the books were sold.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia