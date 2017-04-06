The Annual ‘Fan Morning Show’ Masters Poll

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- The Fan Morning Show is keeping the tradition alive of participating in some kind of poll relating to The Masters, which of course is taking place at Augusta National this weekend.
For this year’s poll, each participant picked 10 golfers from the pool. At the end of the tournament, the total earnings of each golfer from the weekend will be added up and whichever participant has the highest total purse at the end, wins the poll. Each participant could pick any golfer they wanted, so there is some overlap in the selections.
Here are everyone’s selections this year, along with the golfer’s world ranking heading into The Masters:
Colin Dunlap: Jason Day (3), Hideki Matsuyama (4), Henrik Stenson (5), Tyrrell Hatton (15), Paul Casey (16), Brandt Snedeker (22), Brooks Koepka (25), Louis Oosthuizen (28), Matthew Fitzpatrick (30), Thomas Pieters (35)
Josh Miller: Rory McIlroy (2), Jason Day (3), Hideki Matsuyama (4), Henrik Stenson (5), Jordan Spieth (6), Rickie Fowler (8), John Rahm (12), Phil Mickelson (18), Bubba Watson (19) Matt Kuchar (21)
Jim Colony: Rory McIlroy (2), Jason Day (3), Hideki Matsuyama (4), Jordan Spieth (6), Justin Thomas (7), John Rahm (12), Patrick Reed (13), Phil Mickelson (18), Bubba Watson (19), Marc Leishman (27)
Producer Matt: Rory McIlroy (2), Jason Day (3), Jordan Spieth (6), Adam Scott (9), Justin Rose (14), Paul Casey (16), Danny Willett (17), Brandt Snedeker (22), Rafael Cabrera Bello (26), Lee Westwood (54)
Jim Graci (Program Director- KDKA-AM & FM): Rory McIlroy (2), Jason Day (3), Jordan Spieth (6), Rickie Fowler (8), Sergio Garcia (11), John Rahm (12), Justin Rose (14), Phil Mickelson (18), Brandt Snedeker (22), Lee Westwood (54)
P.J. Kumanchik (News Director/Executive Director- KDKA-AM & FM): Rory McIlroy (2), Jason Day (3), Jordan Spieth (6), Rickie Fowler (8), Adam Scott (9) Sergio Garcia (11), Justin Rose (14), Paul Casey (16), Phil Mickelson (18), Bubba Watson (19)
Tune in to the “Fan Morning Show” on Monday morning for the results and the winner! You can also listen to the picks segment from Thursday morning below.