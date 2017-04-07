WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Carcasses In Pennsylvania Park Are For Environmental Study

April 7, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) – Don’t disturb the carcasses.

That’s the message folks at the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in eastern Pennsylvania have for visitors.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has placed deer carcasses in the nature park in hopes of drawing out carnivores and scavengers like turkey vultures.

The agency says it’s for its BioBlitz 2017 on Saturday. That’s when scientists, students and volunteers will comb through the park for 12 hours, studying what kinds of animals are living there.

The park tells visitors to its Facebook page that the carcasses will be disposed of after the study. But, for now, they’re to be left alone.

