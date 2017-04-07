‘Certain Individuals Can’t Control Themselves’: Pa. Fire Company Cancels Easter Egg Hunt

NORTH COVENTRY TWP. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company is canceling this year’s Easter egg hunt because of “unruly crowds” in previous years.
The Norco Fire Company in North Coventry Township took to social media to explain that while they hope they can try again at some point, it just wouldn’t be safe to hold the annual event.
“We know that the majority of our community is not the problem, but we can’t risk injury to children because certain individuals can’t control themselves. We are hoping to try again at some point!”
Several commenters remarked that they did not see any unruly behavior during the egg hunts in past years, but some blamed parents “messing it up for the kids.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter