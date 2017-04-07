WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Cops: Dad Offered 3 Of His Kids $100, Dinner To Beat Other Son

April 7, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Sharon, Virgil Dennison

SHARON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who has four children by two women is charged with offering three of them $100 and dinner out to beat up the fourth child, a 10-year-old boy.

The attorney for 35-year-old Virgil Dennison didn’t immediately comment on the charges first reported by The (Sharon) Herald on Friday.

Sharon police say Dennison has two children who live with him and his fiancee and two by his ex-wife, including the alleged victim.

The boy’s mother contacted police after school officials noticed bruises on him March 3. The boy told police his father offered the other children “dinner out and $100” to attack him during a custody visit. Police say the boy was attacked in his sleep.

Police say Dennison and his fiancee wouldn’t speak to investigators, or let their children be interviewed.

