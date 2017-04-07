Man May Finally Face Hearing In Police Chase That Killed 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase may finally have his day in court.
Twenty-three-year-old Demetrius Coleman is due in Pittsburgh City Court Friday, after three previous preliminary hearings were postponed..
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says Coleman and a woman who owned the car he was driving had been selling heroin earlier that day before East McKeesport police stopped Coleman for a traffic violation. He allegedly sped away and crashed into another car in neighboring North Versailles, killing David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.
Coleman faces charges of criminal homicide and a long list of traffic violations. He’s represented by a county public defender who won’t comment on criminal charges.
