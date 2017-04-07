Family Pets Believed To Have Died In O’Hara Twp. Fire

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two pets are believed to have died in a house fire Friday evening in O’Hara Township.
The fire was first reported around 8 p.m. along Oak Hill Road.
Officials at the scene said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof in order to ventilate the home.
According to officials, no one was home when the fire broke out, but the owner’s pets – a cat and a dog – were inside and are believed to have died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
