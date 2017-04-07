Massive Fight Locks Down East Allegheny High School

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — East Allegheny High School was locked down Friday due to a massive fight.
Officials say 8-10 students were involved in the altercation.
The building was locked down for roughly 20 minutes during the ordeal.
Authorities are now in the process of reviewing surveillance footage.
This is a developing story
One Comment
8 – 10 kids is a massive fight? Give me a break. #fakenews
Did any have a father?