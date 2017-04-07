WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Massive Fight Locks Down East Allegheny High School

April 7, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: East Allegheny High School

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — East Allegheny High School was locked down Friday due to a massive fight.

Officials say 8-10 students were involved in the altercation.

The building was locked down for roughly 20 minutes during the ordeal.

Authorities are now in the process of reviewing surveillance footage.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Amy Wadas’ report at 5 p.m. 

Comments

One Comment

  1. John English (@PA_PEFA) says:
    April 7, 2017 at 3:36 PM

    8 – 10 kids is a massive fight? Give me a break. #fakenews

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Tom Baranski says:
    April 7, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    Did any have a father?

    Reply | Report comment

