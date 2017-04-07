Furry Tails: Hester & Vinnie Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Hester

Animal Friends

Shy at first, Hester is a sweet kitty cat waiting patiently for her second chance at a forever home! If you have room in your heart and house, she’d love to meet you soon!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Hester is a grey Tabby who was admitted to Animal Friends when her owner could no longer care for her. She was scared at first but has been given love and patience and now she is a social kitty. Hester loves treats and responds well to being petted and held. She would do best in a home that understands her initial fear of new things, but otherwise is a great cat! Talk to an Adoption Counselor today about meeting this good-looking tabby! Someone loves Hester so much, they’ve underwritten her adoption. So, she’s truly priceless!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Vinnie

Orphans of the Storm

Vinnie is a sweetheart of a guy that’s been waiting too long to find his forever home! He’d love to be adopted by a good family very soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Vinnie! I’m 2-years-old and have been waiting for my forever home most of my life — since March 2015. I’m a very sweet boy and all ready to be adopted into my forever home. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon! As a long-term pet, my new family will receive a special pet discount!

To find out more about how to adopt Vinnie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

