‘It’s Snow Big Deal’: Parts Of Western Pa. Socked By Spring Snowfall

April 7, 2017 7:23 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Fayette County, Laurel Highlands, Ross Guidotti, Snow, Somerset County, weather, Westmoreland County

LAUREL HIGHLANDS (KDKA) — Parts of Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties saw quite a bit of snow on Friday as Mother Nature decided we needed a blast of winter in spring.

Here in western Pennsylvania, there are quite a few names for early spring snow.

“Onion snow, planting snow,” said Sam Kendall, of Somerset County.

Call it what you want, but most people who woke up to squalls and several inches on the ground felt just one way.

“I just want it to go away,” said Jamie Moore, a coal truck driver.

Moore was making his way down Route 30 on Laurel Mountain Friday in wet, snowy and slick conditions.

“If you have to hit the brakes, it just takes off on you. You just hang on,” he said.

Plenty of trucks were out throughout the day, throwing salt.

In Fayette County, Skyline Drive was covered in snow. Plow trucks were out and about there for much of the day. But there were no major accidents reported as a result of the snow.

“I’m glad it’s going away, it’s going to be a lot better,” one plow driver said.

Well, let’s hope so, but Kendall says he’s seen snow much later than early April.

“Probably already into May,” he said. “It’s ‘snow’ big deal, we get through it.”

