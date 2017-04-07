WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Lawrence County Fire Leaves 1 Man Dead

April 7, 2017 6:31 AM By Lisa Washington
NORTH BEAVER (KDKA) – A house fire left one man dead in Lawrence County overnight.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 100 block of Bartholomew Road in North Beaver Township around 10:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the front and side of the home.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

The victim was found in a first floor bedroom after the flames were extinguished.

At this point, the fire is believed to have started on the first floor, but the cause has not been determined.

