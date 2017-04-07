WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Le’Veon Bell Football ProCamp Information

April 7, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For many kids, learning from Pittsburgh Steelers star player Le’Veon Bell is a dream come true.

Saturday, May 6, kids in grades 1-8 will have the opportunity to do just that from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Throughout his one-day camp, Le’Veon Bell and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction.

The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime at an affordable price.

Each attendee will receive:

  • A souvenir autograph from Le’Veon Bell (item provided – outside items not permitted)
  • A camp team photo with Le’Veon Bell
  • A limited-edition Le’Veon Bell Football ProCamp t-shirt

For more information, click here.

