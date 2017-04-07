WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Pirates’ Lopez Suspended For 25 Games For Drug Violation

April 7, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Junior Lopez, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Suspension

NEW YORK (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Junior Lopez has been suspended for 25 games for violating baseball’s minor league drug program.

The penalty for the 25-year-old right-hander was announced by the commissioner’s office Friday. While the nature of the violation was not announced, the minor league drug program calls for a ban of that length for use or possession of a syringe.

Lopez is on the roster of Bradenton in the Class A Florida State League. He went 3-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 37 relief appearances last year with Bradenton and also pitched in one game for Altoona of the Double-A Eastern League.

There have been 25 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia