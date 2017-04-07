Postal Service Introducing ‘Informed Delivery’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No more guessing when an important piece of mail will show up.
Now you can know what’s headed your way before it hits your mailbox.
The U.S. Postal Service takes photos of pieces of mail to help with the sorting process and now they’ll be making those images available to the public.
The Postal Service calls the service “Informed Delivery” and it’s free.
You just have to sign up, and you can do that by clicking right here.
