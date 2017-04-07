WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Will Return For 14th Season

April 7, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he will return to play for the team this season.

Roethlisberger sent the information out on his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

In January Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan that he might retire from the NFL.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season,” he said.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t surprised by Ben’s comments.

“Ben said it so you do take it seriously. I’m not alarmed by it, that’s football. Obviously, I’m hopeful he returns,” Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger is one of 11 quarterbacks in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, only three of those 11 are active today – Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and Tom Brady.

The Steelers used Big Ben’s announcement to celebrate the quarterback’s many milestones:

“Roethlisberger became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 500 passes to three different teammates – Heath Miller, Hines Ward, and Antonio Brown; he became the third active NFL quarterback to reach 50 road wins, by joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees; his nine 400-yard passing games are the fourth most in NFL history; he rose to ninth in league history in touchdown passes with 301; to 10th in league history in passing yards with 46,814; to 11th in league history in completions with 3,804; and he became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least five touchdown passes in five different games.”

