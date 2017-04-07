WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
2 Firefighters Injured After Fire Causes House To Collapse

April 7, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: Collapse, Fire, North Side, Perry North, Ralph Iannotti, Vinceton Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two firefighters have been hurt while battling a fire that caused a collapse this evening in the city.

The three-alarm blaze was first reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Vinceton Street.

The home collapsed and is totally destroyed.

vinceton street fire 2 2 Firefighters Injured After Fire Causes House To Collapse

(Source: Nick Salkos)

The two firefighters who were injured were transported from the scene to the hospital for treatment. One suffered a back injury and the other had a leg injury.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

