2 Firefighters Injured After Fire Causes House To Collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two firefighters have been hurt while battling a fire that caused a collapse this evening in the city.
The three-alarm blaze was first reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Vinceton Street.
The home collapsed and is totally destroyed.
The two firefighters who were injured were transported from the scene to the hospital for treatment. One suffered a back injury and the other had a leg injury.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the blaze.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
