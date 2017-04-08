Inbound Liberty Bridge And Tunnel Weekend Closures Announced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is announcing the closure of the inbound (northbound) Liberty Bridge and Tunnel (Route 3069) for Saturday and Sunday nights, April 8-9.
The inbound Liberty Tunnel and Bridge will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. One outbound lane will be maintained on the bridge and through the tunnel. Inbound traffic will be detoured at the south portal of the Liberty Tunnel.
Posted Detour
Northbound
• Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
• Take the exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
• Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
• Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel
• Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
• For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
• Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street
• Turn left onto Grant Street
• End detour
Additional inbound closures will occur next week. A press release with details will be provided. Work includes stringer, grid deck and wing wall work.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter