Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva Reportedly Gives Up Seat On Overbooked Flight, Refuses Compensation

April 8, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Alejandro Villanueva, NFL, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva saved the day Saturday.

Several people wrote into KDKA to share the uplifting story.

Ronald Hudak says his daughter Maddie was headed to Spain on Pine-Richland High School school trip, when the group found out their connecting flight from Boston to Spain was overbooked.

Villanueva reportedly gave up his seat so the kids could continue on their trip. He was apparently offered compensation, but refused it.

“We were very appreciative!” Hudak wrote.

Photo: Ron Hudak

Villanueva is certainly no stranger to making the Steel City proud.

He served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, and this year teamed up with shirt producer Fanatics Only, LLC to design a line of shirts that will benefit army charities.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    April 8, 2017 at 8:29 PM

    You would never see a high media profile Steeler do that. Won’t mention any names, they know who they are. Course, how many NFL players were ever in the military, and learned that respect is EARNED.
    Outstanding Mr. Villanueva, Outstanding!

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Tom Baranski says:
    April 8, 2017 at 9:20 PM

    So he gave up his seat. How does that get”kids” on the plane?

    Reply | Report comment

