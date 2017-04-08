Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva Reportedly Gives Up Seat On Overbooked Flight, Refuses Compensation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva saved the day Saturday.
Several people wrote into KDKA to share the uplifting story.
Was just told Steelers OL Al Villanueva gave up his seats at airport on overbooked flight to Spain so Pine Richland kids could go on trip
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) April 8, 2017
Ronald Hudak says his daughter Maddie was headed to Spain on Pine-Richland High School school trip, when the group found out their connecting flight from Boston to Spain was overbooked.
Villanueva reportedly gave up his seat so the kids could continue on their trip. He was apparently offered compensation, but refused it.
“We were very appreciative!” Hudak wrote.
Villanueva is certainly no stranger to making the Steel City proud.
He served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, and this year teamed up with shirt producer Fanatics Only, LLC to design a line of shirts that will benefit army charities.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
One Comment
You would never see a high media profile Steeler do that. Won’t mention any names, they know who they are. Course, how many NFL players were ever in the military, and learned that respect is EARNED.
Outstanding Mr. Villanueva, Outstanding!
So he gave up his seat. How does that get”kids” on the plane?