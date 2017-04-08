Two People Tased In Separate Incidents Near PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officers responded to two separate incidents near PNC Park on Friday.
According to police officials, around 2:30 p.m. officers working security detail at McFadden’s were called to check on a male sleeping on a bench outside PNC Park.
The man, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Kadylak, appeared glassy-eyed and had slurred speech. Officers reported smelling alcohol. While officers attempted to make sure he did not need medical attention, Kadylak became combative. He was taken into custody with force, including the deployment of a Taser.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to McFadden’s for a report of multiple people fighting. Upon arrival, they discovered a man fighting with a private security guard. Officers separated the man from the security guard but he continued fighting. He was Tased once, and continued fighting. The second time he was Tased he stopped fighting.
The man was identified as Christopher Rossetti and given a summons.