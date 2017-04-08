EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police: Woman Left Paraplegic Ex-Boyfriend To Die In Cold

April 8, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Georgia

THOMASTON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say she dumped her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and left him to die in the cold.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore tells news outlets in a statement that 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey was charged Monday with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult in 33-year-old Troymaine Johnson’s death.

Investigators say Johnson was last seen March 14 when Coursey picked him up to go for a ride or trip to the store, leaving his wheelchair at home.

Authorities receiving a tip discovered Johnson’s body three days later at a hunting camp about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

They say Coursey pushed Johnson out of her car and left him there. He died of hypothermia.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia