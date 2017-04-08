Police: Woman Attempting To Rob Butler County Bank Denied Cash

BUTLER (KDKA) — State police are searching for a woman accused of attempting to rob a bank in Butler County.
The incident took place Friday around 6 p.m. at Farmers National Bank in Eau Claire Borough.
Police say a white female entered the bank, approached the counter and demanded money.
After a brief conversation the woman was refused the money and she fled.
She was described as 5’6”, with dark hair. She was wearing jeans, a dark colored coat, dark colored baseball cap and sunglasses.
