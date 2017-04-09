1 Adult, 2 Children Rescued From Burning Clairton Building

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Three people were injured Sunday during a fire in Clairton.
According to county officials, the blaze was reported at 5:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered one adult and two children trapped on the second floor.
With the use of a ladder, all three persons were rescued and transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.
No further information as released.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.