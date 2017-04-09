EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

1 Adult, 2 Children Rescued From Burning Clairton Building

April 9, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Clairton, North 4th Street

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Three people were injured Sunday during a fire in Clairton.

According to county officials, the blaze was reported at 5:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered one adult and two children trapped on the second floor.

With the use of a ladder, all three persons were rescued and transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

No further information as released.

