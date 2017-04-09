Boy Hospitalized After Shielding Girl From Attacking Dog

HANOVER TWP. (KDKA) — A young boy has been hospitalized after saving another child from an attacking dog.
The incident took place late Friday afternoon at a mobile home park along State Route 168 in Hanover Township.
State police tell KDKA a boy was attempting to shield a girl from a pit bull that had broken loose when he was injured by the animal.
The boy was flown to Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators say the children are not related, and that the dog was taken to be quarantined in Lawrence County.
The incident is under investigation by State Dog Warden Jennifer George.
