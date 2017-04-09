EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Boy Hospitalized After Shielding Girl From Attacking Dog

April 9, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Hanover Township, Kym Gable, State Route 168

HANOVER TWP. (KDKA) — A young boy has been hospitalized after saving another child from an attacking dog.

The incident took place late Friday afternoon at a mobile home park along State Route 168 in Hanover Township.

State police tell KDKA a boy was attempting to shield a girl from a pit bull that had broken loose when he was injured by the animal.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The boy was flown to Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say the children are not related, and that the dog was taken to be quarantined in Lawrence County.

The incident is under investigation by State Dog Warden Jennifer George.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan Garstecki (@DanGarstecki) says:
    April 9, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    Oh look another pit bull whose owner claims he is gentle as a snowflake.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia