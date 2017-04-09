EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Chicago Police: Father Shoots, Kills Son In Argument Over Walking Dog

April 9, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Chicago

CHICAGO (KDKA) — Police in Chicago say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed by his father in an argument surrounding who would walk the dog Sunday morning.

CBS Chicago reports it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Far South Side Burnside neighborhood.

The two men, ages 43 and 22, were engaged in a verbal altercation when they both shot each other.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the younger man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The older man was listed in critical condition.

