Children Hospitalized After Bounce House Goes Airborne In South Carolina

April 9, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina authorities say a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind, sending several children to the hospital.

Taylors Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed told The Greenville News that the accident happened 2 p.m. Saturday at a church carnival near Greenville.

Springwell Church issued a statement that the inflatable amusement was part of its annual Spring Carnival.

It says that five children were taken to the hospital but didn’t have further information on their conditions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

