Hounds Comeback In Carolina For First Win Of 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Second half goals from Marshall Hollingsworth and Corey Hertzog saw the Hounds erase a 1-0 deficit to capture their first win of the 2017 season 2-1 Saturday night over the Charleston Battery. The win improves Pittsburgh to 1-1-1 and it is the team’s first victory over Charleston since 2011, ending 12 game winless stretch against their longtime USL rivals.

The match did not get off to a great start for Pittsburgh, going behind 1-0 less than 10 minutes in when Ataullah Guerra found the back of the net for the hosts. Guerra found himself in some space just outside the Hounds penalty area and shot the ball back across his body finding room just inside the post past Hounds keeper Trey Mitchell.

Charleston controlled the majority of the play for the rest of the first half, but Hounds coach Dave Brandt made adjustments at halftime and made some key substitutions early in the second half to change the match.

Kay Banjo was brought in to the game in the 57th minute and immediately made an impact, assisting on the Hounds equalizing goal just minutes later. Kevin Kerr collected the ball in midfield who then found Marshall Hollingsworth, who played a give and go with Banjo before smashing it in the left corner of the net.

Both teams had chances to take the lead in the final 30 minutes of the match, but it would be Corey Hertzog who would be the hero, getting the winning goal with just minutes remaining.

Kevin Kerr found some space on the right wing in the Charleston half and delivered a wonderful cross that found the head of Hertzog who was waiting in the Battery penalty area. The Pittsburgh striker made no mistake and buried the header for his third goal of the year and gave the Hounds their first win of the season.

The Hounds return home to host St. Louis Wednesday night at Highmark Stadium, 7 p.m. in Station Square.

