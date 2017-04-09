Report: Teen Accidentally Shot In The Head In Jefferson County

TIMBLIN BOROUGH (KDKA) — State police in Jefferson County are investigating after a teenager was shot in the head.
CBS affiliate WTAJ reports the 14-year-old Amish boy was found inside a home in Timblin Borough with a gunshot wound to the head, around 4 p.m. Saturday.
The victim had been shot in the eye with a .22 caliber revolver, which was allegedly in the hands of his younger brother.
The teen was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. He is in stable condition in the ICU.
