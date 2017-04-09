EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Report: Teen Accidentally Shot In The Head In Jefferson County

April 9, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, Timblin Borough

TIMBLIN BOROUGH (KDKA) — State police in Jefferson County are investigating after a teenager was shot in the head.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reports the 14-year-old Amish boy was found inside a home in Timblin Borough with a gunshot wound to the head, around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The victim had been shot in the eye with a .22 caliber revolver, which was allegedly in the hands of his younger brother.

The teen was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. He is in stable condition in the ICU.

