Report: Tavern, Apartments Damaged In Westmoreland County Fire

April 9, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Dimarchis Tavern, East Main Street, Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — A fire tore through two buildings in West Newton Sunday morning.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the blaze was first reported around 4:30 a.m. at Dimarchis Tavern on East Main Street then spread to another structure that contained apartments.

Several fire departments responded to battle the flames, and crews were on scene for multiple hours.

The American Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced.

