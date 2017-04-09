Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a woman was shot while driving in Hazelwood on Saturday.
Officers were called to Renova Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Upon arrival, police found a Cadillac that had been shot and shell casings in the area. There was blood inside of the car but no victim.
A 33-year-old female walked into UMPC Presbyterian at about 11 p.m. with two gunshot wounds. It was determined that she was driving the Cadillac at the time of the shooting.
She is expected to recover.