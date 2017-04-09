EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Hazelwood

April 9, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Hazelwood, Renova Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a woman was shot while driving in Hazelwood on Saturday.

Officers were called to Renova Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a vehicle collision.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Upon arrival, police found a Cadillac that had been shot and shell casings in the area. There was blood inside of the car but no victim.

A 33-year-old female walked into UMPC Presbyterian at about 11 p.m. with two gunshot wounds. It was determined that she was driving the Cadillac at the time of the shooting.

She is expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia