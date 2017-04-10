2017 ‘Fan Morning Show’ Masters Poll Results

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- On Thursday of last week, “The Fan Morning Show” did its annual Masters poll. Each member of the show chose 10 golfers from the field and the participant with the highest combined purse from their golfers won the poll.
Here are the results from this year’s contest (golfers named in world ranking order):
Show Participants
Producer Matt: Rory McIlroy-368,500–Jason Day-123,200–Jordan Spieth-275,000–Adam Scott-319,000–Justin Rose-1,188,000–Paul Casey-396,000–Danny Willett-CUT–Brandt Snedeker-84,700–Rafael Cabrera Bello-CUT–Lee Westwood-165,000.
TOTAL: 2,919,400
Josh Miller: Rory McIlroy-368,500–Jason Day-123,200–Hideki Matsuyama-275,000–Henrik Stenson-CUT–Jordan Spieth-275,000–Rickie Fowler-275,000–Jon Rahm-84,700–Phil Mickelson-123,200–Bubba Watson-CUT–Matt Kuchar-528,000.
TOTAL: 2,052,600
Colin Dunlap: Jason Day-123,200–Hideki Matsuyama-275,000–Henrik Stenson-CUT–Tyrrell Hatton-CUT–Paul Casey-396,000–Brandt Snedeker-84,700–Brooks Koepka-275,000–Louis Oosthuizen-45,100–Matthew Fitzpatrick-68,200–Thomas Pieters-528,000.
TOTAL: 1,795,200
Jim Colony: Rory McIlroy-368,500–Jason Day-123,200–Hideki Matsuyama-275,000–Jordan Spieth-275,000–Justin Thomas-123,200–Jon Rahm-84,700–Patrick Reed-CUT–Phil Mickelson-123,200–Bubba Watson-CUT–Marc Leishman-40,700.
TOTAL: 1,413,500
Station Participants
P.J. Kumanchik (News Director/Executive Director): Rory McIlroy-368,500–Jason Day-123,200–Jordan Spieth-275,000–Rickie Fowler-275,000–Adam Scott-319,000–Sergio Garcia-1,980,000–Justin Rose-1,188,000–Paul Casey-396,000–Phil Mickelson-123,200–Bubba Watson-CUT
TOTAL: 5,047,900
Jim Graci (Program Director): Rory McIlroy-368,500–Day:123,200–Jordan Spieth-275,000–Rickie Fowler-275,000–Sergio Garcia-1,980,000–Jon Rahm-84,700–Justin Rose-1,188,000–Phil Mickelson-123,200–Brandt Snedeker-84,7000–Lee Westwood-165,000.
TOTAL: 4,667,300
You can hear the results and Masters recap segment from Monday’s “Fan Morning Show” below.