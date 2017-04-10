Missing McKees Rocks Child Found Safe At Grandmother’s House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say 7-year-old Jayvion Clayborne was missing for almost 12 hours in McKees Rocks. He disappeared around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was found around 7 a.m. Monday.

He was reported missing around 5 a.m.

“I was sleeping and the next door neighbor came up pounding on my door and asked if I seen his little brother. I said. ‘No, I haven’t seen him,’” neighbor Tony Woods said.

“I saw on my phone that it was a 7-year-old boy and I’m like, okay. I went to put my son on the bus and just happened to notice some of the other stations sitting there. I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s going on here?’” neighbor Justin Sheldon said.

McKees Rocks police began their search with the help of Jayvion’s dad. Turns out, little Jayvion was found at his grandmother’s house two blocks away. He was sleeping on the couch and his grandmother was fast asleep upstairs.

“I’m glad they found him alive, or found safe,” Sheldon said.

Police say there was some confusion between Jayvion’s parents on Sunday. His dad was home and didn’t know Jayvion left the house. Meanwhile, Jayvion’s mom was at work.

Javyion’s dad didn’t want to go on camera, but said the child told him he was bored so he walked over to grandma’s house. Allegheny County Police were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed at this time.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter