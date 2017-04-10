EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Next Phase Of Parkway North Project Begins Monday

April 10, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Christine D'Antonio, Interstate 270, Parkway North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A major project on the Parkway North takes a big step forward Monday morning.

While the HOV lanes will be open for the morning commute, they will close at 10 a.m. They will remain closed through Sunday evening.

Crews will be painting lines and moving barriers to reconfigure traffic patterns. Single lane restrictions will be in effect in each direction between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and the Camp Horne Road exit as well.

Those restrictions will be in effect all week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The $88 million project includes concrete patching, bridge and sign preservation, wall, ramp and HOV repairs, lighting sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

The project is expected to be completed in 2019.

