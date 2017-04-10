Newsradio 1020 KDKA Garden Variety

Spring is here and so is gardening season!
Throughout the month of May, Newsradio 1020 KDKA will feature a large variety of topics related to gardening.
Spring gardening tips, preparing garden soil, what flowers to plant, vegetable gardening, pest control and preparing your lawn are just a few of the topics to be discussed.
Garden Variety will kick off the growing season with Robert Mangino on Friday, May 5th from 3-7pm. Then, each Saturday in May, Garden Variety will be hosted by one of KDKA’s personalities Robert Mangino, Doug Oster or Stoney Richards.
Be sure to tune in for relevant gardening topics, call in to ask questions and join the conversation with some of today’s most interesting gardening experts.
Full of fun and lively conversations Garden Variety will provide advice to gardeners of all skill levels.
Garden Variety On Air Schedule
Cavacini Landscape and Garden Center
Saturday, May 13th from 2-5 PM
cavacinigardencenter.com