Report: NFL Fining Players Who Participated In Vegas Arm Wrestling Event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is reportedly getting fined by the NFL, but not for what you might think.

Over the weekend, Harrison and dozens of other current and former NFL players reportedly participated in the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

USA Today reports that a portion of the prize money for the event, which will reportedly be broadcast on CBS in May and June, will be donated to a charity of the winning players’ choice.

Harrison posted photos of the event to his Instagram account.

The NFL has now reportedly launched an investigation into whether players broke league rules which prohibit players from appearing at Casinos in a promotional capacity.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that NFL will fine the players involved.

The current players who participated in the arm wrestling event at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino violated @NFL policy & will be fined, per source — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2017

“Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy,” Joe Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public affairs told USA Today.

Steelers teammates Maurkice Pouncey and Arthur Moats also reportedly joined Harrison at the event.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch also competed in the event, as well as Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, Raiders punter Marquette King and defensive end Mario Edwards, and Patriots safety Patrick Chung.

The NFL has a long history of opposing gambling and casinos, but with the Raiders now headed to Vegas things could get murky in the future.

There was no word from the Steelers or James Harrison about the event.

