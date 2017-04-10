Woman, Dog Rescued From Fire At Neighborhood Landmark Bar

OKLAHOMA BOROUGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged a neighborhood bar and grill in Oklahoma Borough, Westmoreland County, Monday evening.

Several people were inside the Oklahoma Inn when they smelled and saw smoke, but couldn’t find any fire at first.

Then, the owner, Ted Schwab, says the fire appeared, and the employees and customers all got out safely.

“They didn’t see any fire in there, but they saw smoke, and there was a couple people in the bar and they said they were looking for a fire and they couldn’t find it,” said Schwab, “and the next thing you know, the fire just appeared.”

They also rescued a woman and her dog that live in an apartment upstairs.

The Oklahoma Inn has been a fixture in the small community. It’s been around since the 1950s. The owner says he will reopen.

One person described the place as real-life “Cheers.”

“The neighbors around here come here all the time. It’s like a family bar. It’s a shame, I don’t know what we’re going to do now,” said Chelsea Kording, an employee at the bar.

The fire chief says the bottom of the building was damaged by fire, but the upper floor had just smoke and water damage.

He thinks the fire may have started in the kitchen, but says the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be out to investigate.

No one was hurt in the fire.