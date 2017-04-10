EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Big Screen Returns For Penguins Playoff Games

April 10, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Big Screen, NHL Playoffs, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The big screen is back!

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the outdoor big screen for all home games of the Stanley Cup playoffs is returning.

The large video screen will be located once again near the Peoples Gate at PPG Paints Arena.

“Gold outs” are once again returning for the playoffs as well.

The team will distribute gold t-shirts and towels to all fans in attendance.

Fans can also pick up free playoff yard signs at Pittsburgh area DICK’S Sporting good locations beginning on Wednesday.

Here’s the complete schedule for the first round vs. the Blue Jackets.

