Big Screen Returns For Penguins Playoff Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The big screen is back!
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the outdoor big screen for all home games of the Stanley Cup playoffs is returning.
The large video screen will be located once again near the Peoples Gate at PPG Paints Arena.
“Gold outs” are once again returning for the playoffs as well.
The team will distribute gold t-shirts and towels to all fans in attendance.
Fans can also pick up free playoff yard signs at Pittsburgh area DICK’S Sporting good locations beginning on Wednesday.
Here’s the complete schedule for the first round vs. the Blue Jackets.