EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Penguins Release Schedule For Opening Round Vs. Columbus

April 10, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Columbus Blue Jackets, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their defense of the Stanley Cup this week at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, with Game 1 starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be held Friday night, before it shifts to Columbus for Game 3 on Sunday.

This will be the second-ever meeting in the playoffs for these two teams. Pittsburgh won the first one in six games back in 2014.

Here’s the complete schedule:

  • Game 1 – Wednesday, April 12 – 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
  • Game 2 – Friday, April 14, – 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
  • Game 3 – Sunday, April 16 – 6 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • Game 4 – Tuesday, April 18 – 7:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
  • *Game 5 – Thursday, April 20 – TBD at PPG Paints Arena
  • *Game 6 – Sunday, April 23 – TBD at Nationwide Arena
  • *Game 7 – Tuesday, April 25 – TBD at PPG Paints Arena

*Denotes if necessary

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia