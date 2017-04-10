Penguins Release Schedule For Opening Round Vs. Columbus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their defense of the Stanley Cup this week at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, with Game 1 starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be held Friday night, before it shifts to Columbus for Game 3 on Sunday.
This will be the second-ever meeting in the playoffs for these two teams. Pittsburgh won the first one in six games back in 2014.
Here’s the complete schedule:
- Game 1 – Wednesday, April 12 – 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 2 – Friday, April 14, – 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena
- Game 3 – Sunday, April 16 – 6 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- Game 4 – Tuesday, April 18 – 7:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
- *Game 5 – Thursday, April 20 – TBD at PPG Paints Arena
- *Game 6 – Sunday, April 23 – TBD at Nationwide Arena
- *Game 7 – Tuesday, April 25 – TBD at PPG Paints Arena
*Denotes if necessary
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter