Pirates Help To Renovate Historic New Castle Baseball Field

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A Lawrence County baseball field has received new life thanks, in part, to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The field has been around for decades, but was recently refurbished.

The Edward A. DeCarbo Field at Dean Park in New Castle opened back in 1923. It’s survived 94 years and is now in better shape than ever before.

The field just went through extensive renovations.

“There’s a whole another generation of youngsters that will get to enjoy playing, learning the game, learning the lessons that baseball teaches, at this facility,” Pirates legend Kent Tekulve said.

Tekulve joined Pirates President Frank Coonelly and the mayor of New Castle to officially re-open the historic park.

The upgrades, which included brand new lighting, were paid for with grants from Pirates Charities’ Fields for Kids program and the Baseball Tomorrow Fund.

“Our grants go to field renovation and construction projects, as well as equipment and uniforms,” Baseball Tomorrow Fund’s Cathy Bradley said.

While the improvements took a few years to complete, many say it was all worth the wait.

“Fathers and mothers and grandfathers and grandmothers who played on this very same field and now their children have an opportunity to play here for years to come,” Coonelly said.

“We’re very supportive of all the youth and we try to provide facilities for young people, especially for baseball,” New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said.

“Every kid that starts playing the game of baseball, starts playing at the youth level and on a field like this,” Tekulve said.

