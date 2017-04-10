2 Dead, 2 Injured In Murder Suicide At San Bernardino Elementary School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe “the suspect is down.” He says there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district says one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

