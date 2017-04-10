Sen. Casey Holds Town Hall At Pitt To Address Public’s Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sen. Bob Casey held a town hall meeting at Alumni Hall on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus over the weekend.

The senator answered questions from Syria to fracking and Medicare.

Dozens of people packed the Alumni Hall auditorium to ask questions.

“I would like to ask you how on God’s earth you came to approve the bombing of Syria last Thursday by President Trump?” one man asked.

“When he crosses the line of chemical weapons, there has to be a response and I think the United States is the only government that can execute that in short order,” Sen. Casey said.

About Syria, or any use of force, Sen. Casey went on to say he thinks there should be a record of the votes for members of congress.

“We have to have that debate. Every member of the Senate, every member of the House should be on record on how you vote on a new authorization for the use of force,” he said.

The senator was also asked about fracking and many in the audience disagreed with Casey’s point of view.

“I don’t think we’re going to end fracking in Pennsylvania. I think we’re going to continue to do it,” he said. “Here’s what I think are the benefits. Number one, there’s a job benefit. Number two, it’s a relatively clean and abundant source of energy.”

The senator was also questioned about Medicare and healthcare coverage.

“I believe that the best thing to do is have Medicare for all, single payer and the majority of the people in this country support that. Now, I heard you at a town hall meeting give your answers why you’re not for that, which frankly and honestly, I thought were pathetic,” one man said.

“I think there are things we can work on that will move us down the pathway to even more coverage, a better system,” Sen. Casey said. “How we can take all that and get rid of it and start over with a new piece of legislation that would be Medicare for all, I’d love to hear how you do that.”

