Substitute Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Teen Facing New Charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More charges were filed today against a substitute teacher charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl.

Nicholas Gaworski was a substitute teacher in the West Allegheny School District, as well as other local school districts.

In February, he allegedly gave a girl alcohol in exchange for sex. He was charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Gaworski’s his preliminary hearing was postponed today after three new felony charges were added.

“Today the District Attorney’s Office amended the charges to include some felonies. We were not aware that was going to be happening until this morning so we decided to postpone the case to meet with our client to discuss the matter and formulate a game plan moving forward,” attorney Mark Fiorilli said.

The alleged victim in this case was not a student in the West Allegheny School District and Gaworski’s attorney says he’s not aware if there are more victims.

“There’s no charges relating to any new victims. This is all relating to the original victim and the charges are relating to alleged intercourse that occurred between the defendant and that individual,” Fiorilli said.

Gaworski’s bond was changed to include having no contact with minors. His attorney argued that a $10,000 bond was too high.

“So the judge, I believe, split it down the middle, created new conditions to protect the commonwealth from any new victims popping up and to also give the defendant credit for remaining out on bond and doing everything he’s supposed to be doing,” Fiorilli said.

In the meantime, Gaworski and his family are trying to stay strong.

“He’s having a difficult time. It’s obviously not easy for him or his family, but they’re sticking together. They are taking their time together as a family, praying together and hoping to get through this as a family unit,” Fiorilli said.

A new hearing is now scheduled to take place in early May.

