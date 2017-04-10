Report: Woman, Child Injured In Pit Bull Attack At Washington Co. Shelter

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman and a young child are recovering after being attacked by a dog in Washington County Sunday night.
According to the Observer-Reporter, the incident happened at the Angel Ridge Animal Rescue in Chartiers Township.
The report indicated a pit bull bit the child and a 32-year-old female volunteer was hurt while trying to protect the 3 or 4-year-old child.
The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The conditions of the woman and child are unknown.
The dog has since been euthanized.
