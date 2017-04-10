EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Report: Woman, Child Injured In Pit Bull Attack At Washington Co. Shelter

April 10, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, Chartiers Township, Washington County

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman and a young child are recovering after being attacked by a dog in Washington County Sunday night.

According to the Observer-Reporter, the incident happened at the Angel Ridge Animal Rescue in Chartiers Township.

The report indicated a pit bull bit the child and a 32-year-old female volunteer was hurt while trying to protect the 3 or 4-year-old child.

The woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The conditions of the woman and child are unknown.

The dog has since been euthanized.

