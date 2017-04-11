EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police Release Video Of Biking Robbery Suspect Dropping Cash

April 11, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Members First Credit Union, Springettsbury Township

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Police have released video of a man suspected of robbing a Pennsylvania credit union that shows him dropping some of the money while bicycling away from the crime scene.

Springettsbury Township police say the man robbed the Members First Credit Union on Thursday. The video is from a security camera on a business on a nearby street, about 10 minutes after the robbery.

The video clip posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the suspect riding down the sidewalk and dropping cash before he stops, gets off the bike, and returns to scoop up the loot.

Police have yet to charge anyone in the heist.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

