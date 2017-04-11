WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Jury Selection In Bill Cosby’s Case Set For May 22 In Pittsburgh

April 11, 2017 4:32 PM
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jury selection in Bill Cosby‘s criminal sex assault case is set to get underway May 22 in Pittsburgh.

But the trial will be held across the state in suburban Philadelphia, with opening statements to start June 5.

The Allegheny County jury will be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home for what could be a two-week trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004. He has pleaded guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

The judge plans to summon a large group of potential jurors for questioning as the lawyers search for a dozen jurors and six alternates.

The defense fears that widespread publicity about the case could make it difficult to find unbiased jurors.

