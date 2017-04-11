Police: Suspect Attempts To High-Five Victim Before Stabbing Him

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man has been stabbed by another man who first attempted to “high-five” the victim.
Allentown police aren’t identifying the 21-year-old man stabbed Monday night.
Police tell The (Easton) Express-Times that the victim walked to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was treated for stab wounds to his upper torso shortly after 9:30 p.m. He’s been transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital because of how badly he’s injured, though police didn’t disclose his condition.
Police haven’t described the suspect.
